City of Kelowna staff support major expansion of local school

Expansion would increase the size of Kelowna Christian School by roughly 3,540 square metres

A render of the proposed expansion at Kelowna Christian School. (City of Kelowna)

A Kelowna school is looking to spread its wings to provide better opportunities for students.

The Kelowna Christian School will come before City of Kelowna council Monday (March 8) in an effort to expand their footprint, adding a second gym, a larger performing arts space, and more.

The expansion would increase the size of the existing school by roughly 3,540 square metres, onto agricultural land. Located on Benvoulin Road, near the intersection with KLO Road, the land on which the school sits is originally farm land. However originally, in 1988, the school was granted permission by council, as well as the Agricultural Land Commission, to build.

In a report to council that will be presented Monday, staff support the application and recommend council forward it to the Agricultural Land Commission for consideration.

“Staff do not anticipate any negative impacts to the neighbouring agricultural properties,” said staff in their report.

“As Kelowna continues to grow, schools are required to keep up with the demand and this addition will give the school the ability to adequately house all students.”

In a statement, the school, which claims to be the largest independent school between the lower mainland and Calgary, say they are excited to, “take these next steps to serve our community.”

They say this will allow them to continue teaching for many more generations.

“Expanding our classroom space, adding a second full-size gym, increasing our performing arts space, implementing new applied skills spaces, and building a music suite will help us be excellent in our mission and vision and serve Kelowna families well for our next 42 years and beyond,” said Kelowna Christian School Head of School, Mike Campbell.

Additionally, the space will continue to act as a base for Fundamental Youth Basketball Association (FYBA), and Calvary Chapel, who rent the facility. FYBA head Mitch Goodwin said the expansion will be game-changing for their program.

“With a new gymnasium, this partnership will be able to offer basketball to a wider scope of youth in the area, and continue empowering youth through sport,” he said.

Watch Monday‘s 1:30 p.m. council meeting online here.

