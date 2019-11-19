City of Kelowna seeking input on transportation through interactive tool

Residents can participate in the online transportation budgeting exercise from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6

The City of Kelowna is seeking public input on the future of transportation in the city. (File)

The City of Kelowna is offering you a chance to put yourself in the shoes of its city planners.

The city is gathering public input for the Transportation Master Plan by giving Kelowna residents the opportunity to do their own allocation of the transportation budget through an online tool.

“With 50,000 more people anticipated to call Kelowna home by 2040, how we prioritize and allocate budget for transportation today will not necessarily meet the needs of our growing population,” read a release from the city.

Residents can participate in the interactive, online transportation budgeting exercise from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6 at kelowna.ca/transportation2040. Participants will be entered to win a $750 gift card to a Kelowna bicycle shop of your choice.

Two in-person meetings are also being held to gather public input on the plan.

Monday, November 25 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. UBC Okanagan (EME building)

Saturday, November 30 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Parkinson Rec Centre (Winter Farmers and Crafters Market)

