City of Kelowna buys lakefront property for beach expansion

The property just north of Rotary Beach was bought by the city for $2.7 million

A Google Maps view of the property purchased by the City of Kelowna. (Google)

The City of Kelowna has purchased a $2.7 million property bordering a popular local beach with the intention of future expansion.

The 0.16 hectare (0.4-acre) property is located at 3676 Lakeshore Road just north of Rotary Beach Park.

“This property is one of the last significant obstacles for continued waterfront access between Boyce-Gyro Beach Park and Rotary Beach Park, so it’s an important acquisition at a reasonable cost for waterfront property,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

The city’s official community plan policy is to acquire waterfront property when feasible for the benefit of the community. In recent years, the City has acquired waterfront properties at 4214 Hobson Rd. and 4020 Lakeshore Road.

There is now over 10 kilometres of public beachfront property in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Airport Inn residents begin to vacate with help from district

READ MORE: Chicken products sold in Kelowna recalled due to safety concerns

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.