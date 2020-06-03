City of Fernie responds to high water levels

James White Park is currently closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to flooding. Photo Submitted

The City of Fernie is monitoring high water levels on the Elk River and Coal Creek as several areas have seen temporary closures.

On May 31, the city began posting about closures on their Facebook page and website, noting that water levels for the Elk River are at their seasonal high while levels on Coal Creek were above the seasonal high. The city announced the closure of several trails and areas throughout town on May 31 but quickly amended them to reflect water levels over the next few days.

On June 1, the city updated their closures to include James White Park, the lower road to Dogwood Park (Third Street from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue), and sections of the Town Loop Trail from the Park Avenue bridge to James White Park and the underpass at the West Fernie bridge on the north side of the river.

An update to the City of Fernie Facebook page on June 2 noted that although water levels on the Elk River fell overnight, some low lying areas of the Annex Park were experiencing flooding. As a result, the city decided to temporarily close those areas of the park that are experiencing flooding.

As water levels dropped, the city reopened some areas meaning that as of June 3, the closures extended to James White Park, low lying areas in the Annex Park, and the affected portions of the Town Loop Trail.

Residents are reminded to comply with all signage and barricades set up in affected areas and to review the City of Fernie’s Flood Response Plan. There is a public sandbagging station set up near the Fernie operations facility at 1492 Railway Avenue where sand and bags are provided.

