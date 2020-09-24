City of Fernie installs new railway safety decals

Part of Rail Safety Week, the initiative promotes railway safety at one of Fernie's busy crossings

In honour of this year’s Rail Safety Week, running from Sept. 21 until Sept. 27, the City of Fernie installed two railway safety decals at the Fourth Street and First Avenue railway crossing.

The initiative is a part of Operation Lifesaver’s Community Safety Partnership Program, promoting rail safety awareness and public education in an effort to prevent collisions at crossings.

“The railroad runs right through the heart of town and is an indelible part of the fabric of our community,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza.

“Promoting awareness and helping people make safe decisions around tracks and trains are important initiatives that help contribute to the safety of our residents and visitors.”

As part of the program, two decals alerting pedestrians to ‘look, listen and live’ have been put in place at the crossing, on either side of the sidewalk.

“We are very happy to have the decals in place for Rail Safety Week,” said Mike Lovecchio, Director of Government Affairs for the Canadian Pacific Railway.

“There is no steering wheel aboard the train. Given the amount of foot traffic that comes over this crossing, it is helpful for people to always expect the train, to always look both ways, and to never stay around the crossing when its active. That way we can all stay safe.”

The Community Safety Partnership Program is currently taking place in 39 municipalities throughout the country. For more information, visit operationlifesaver.ca.

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter