City of Fernie implements fire ban

As of April 16, all campfires and firepits are prohibited within City limits

As of April 16, 2020, the City of Fernie will adhere to a total fire ban. The decision was made by the Fernie Fire Rescue team, and enacted to support efforts related to the public health emergency.

The ban, which is in effect within the entire City boundary until further notice, prohibits all campfires and fire pits. During this time, the yearly fire pit permit renewal process is also on hold.

The City of Fernie’s fire ban follows a provincial prohibition forbidding the open burning of Category 2 and Category 3 fires. The provincial ban was set in place to reduce the risk of human triggered wildfires. Also set in place on April 16, 2020, the provincial ban continues burning restrictions for all high smoke sensitivity zones until June 15, 2020. The constraints apply to all public and private land within the province unless otherwise specified, and forbids the use of sky lanterns, burn cages, and fireworks.

In solidarity with the provincial ban, the municipal fire ban was created to preserve firefighting resources, protect public health and safety, and limit false alarms. Among other reasons for enacting it was the effort to diminish the negative impact smoke can have on air quality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on wildfire activity in British Columbia, air quality notices, or other burning restrictions, visit Bcwildfire.ca. To report illegal fires within City limits, call 250-423-4226, or call 1-800-663-5555 to report wildfires, unattended fires, or violations beyond the City boundary.

