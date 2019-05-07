City of Fernie CAO resigns

The City of Fernie has announced CAO Norm McInnis has resigned his position, effective June 28, 2019.

“On behalf of Council, we would like to wish Mr. McInnis a sincere congratulations on his new journey. His impact on our organization has been profound and there is no doubt that Norm has left the City of Fernie in a measurably better place, for that we are thankful,” said Mayor Qualizza.

“It has been a great pleasure transitioning into Mayor with Norm by my side and we wish him and his family great success in their future endeavours.”

Since 2002, McInnis has served as CAO at the Town of Picture Butte, the Town of Westlock and the Town of Olds before coming to Fernie in November 2016.

McInnis explained at the time of hiring in 2016 that he and his wife were seeking change when their children left home, and decided to make the move to Fernie.

McInnis was one of 158 people who applied for the City of Fernie’s chief administrative position and was unanimously chosen.

He replaced interim CAO Don Schaffer, who was filling in for Jim Hendricks. Hendricks resigned in June of 2016 to accept a position as CAO at the City of Kimberley.

“I am very grateful to Council, staff and the City of Fernie residents for their support and dedication during my tenure. Fernie is a very special place to live and work, which is a positive reflection of the engaged commitment of the local citizens,” said McInnis.

Council said they will consider their options to replace the CAO in the coming months.