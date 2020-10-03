City of Fernie accepts nominations for George S. Majic Spiritus Award

The City of Fernie is now accepting nominations for the annual George S. Majic Spiritus award, which is presented to a resident who enhances life in Fernie through their passionate, long-standing and selfless commitment to the community.

“City Council continues to support the George S Majic Spiritus Awards because it is a wonderful way to continue a tradition that recognizes members of our community for their extraordinary contributions,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza.

“Council did not design the award, but I can assure you, the most remarkable part of the event is getting to meet people in our community I mostly would not know and thank them for their service. It truly is a celebration of people who very quietly lean in and work tirelessly to make our community a better place.”

The award is in the name of George S. Majic, a respected attorney who practiced law in the Fernie area until his passing in 2003. Originally from Sault Ste. Marie, Majic was heavily involved in the community, having sat on the school board, been elected for city council twice, and supported a number of community enterprises such as the Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League.

Though no age restrictions are in place on recipients, the nominees must have a history of community contributions for upwards of three years, be previously unnoticed by the city, and not ask for recognition or reward for their efforts.

Anyone looking to nominate another resident had to do so by filling out the call for nominations form found on the City of Fernie’s Facebook page or website prior to Sept. 28.

This year’s award recipient will be recognized at the Regular Council Meeting held on Oct. 26.

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press