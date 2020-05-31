City of Enderby issues flood caution reminder

Rain in the forecast could mean higher water levels and faster flows on the Shuswap River. (Carla Hunt/For the Morning Star)

With warm weather and more rain anticipated Sunday, the City of Enderby has posted a reminder about flood cautions on its website.

Environment Canada is projecting temperatures of around 15 degrees C for Sunday, May 31, and 10-to-15 millimetres of rain is expected.

“The warming temperatures plus precipitation will cause Shuswap River flows to increase from 383.8 cubic metres per second as of today (Friday, May 29) to 455.5 cubic metres per second on Tuesday,” said the city.

The BC River Forecast Centre is maintaining a High Streamflow Advisory for the Shuswap River, which means that the centre is predicting that river levels will rise rapidly and minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible, but major flooding is not expected.

However, a High Streamflow Advisory can escalate quickly depending on variables like temperature and precipitation.

If your property is at risk of flooding, please take advance measures to protect it. Sand and sandbags are available for free at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Avenue – please bring your own shovel.

Thunderstorm potential can also produce high-intensity rain events that may cause localized flooding throughout the community. Property owners are encouraged to take precautions to protect their property if they feel that they may be at risk.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

The city closed the Kildonan Avenue Boat Launch May 26 due to high water.

