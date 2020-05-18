City of Duncan establishes grant program during COVID-19 crisis

Local organizations can apply for grants for up to $10,000

The City of Duncan has established a grant program for local organizations during the COVID-19 crisis. Mayor Michelle Staples said supporting innovation and resilience will be key to recovery. (File photo)

The City of Duncan has approved a grant program intended to support residents and businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 by leveraging other funding or encouraging “made in Duncan” concepts.

The grant is intended to encourage creative thinking by local organizations to create programs and concepts that will support businesses and residents affected by the pandemic.

This opportunity supports organizations to start new programs that would not qualify for provincial or federal funding opportunities, or to leverage existing funding.

Applicants must be registered organizations, individual applicants will not qualify, and they must have an office located in the Cowichan Valley.

The planned programs, activities and/or events must support businesses or residents or both impacted by COVID-19, or establish recovery programs; demonstrate that the organization has exhausted other potential opportunities for funding from local, provincial, and federal sources; and focus substantially on city businesses or residents or both.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff and council have been working tirelessly to ensure essential services are maintained, while keeping people safe,” said Mayor Michelle Staples.

“We know this pandemic is challenging for many of our residents and business community members. As we move through this, we all need to find ways to support the innovation required for the resilience and recovery necessary to build a strong future. Every investment we make at a local level has returns that ripple out to benefit us all.”

The city has set aside up to $100,000 for this program, and the maximum grant amount is $10,000 per organization.

