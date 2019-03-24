City of Duncan conducts third Citizen Survey

Survey will be held from March 20 to April 3

The City of Duncan is launching its third Citizen Survey to gauge resident satisfaction and priorities.

Building on the previous surveys conducted in 2014 and 2016, a random selection of 400 residents will be asked to assess their level of satisfaction with city services and spending priorities, as well as identify the issues affecting quality of life in Duncan.

RELATED STORY: CITY OF DUNCAN GETS 8 OUT OF 10 BY RESIDENTS

This information will help city council and staff evaluate what the city is doing well and where efforts need to be focused in the future.

“As part of the city’s commitment to enhancing communications with the people in our community, city council wants to ensure that we provide opportunities to give feedback on a regular basis,” said Mayor Michelle Staples.

“Conducting this survey will help us to understand needs and perceptions, and identify areas for improvement.”

Between March 20 and April 3, Discovery Research will conduct a telephone survey of residents to seek feedback on a variety of issues, including questions that are new this year on exploring moving the existing boundaries of the city north into North Cowichan, or south into the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

RELATED STORY: CITY OF DUNCAN CONTEMPLATES EXPANDING BORDERS

If residents receive a call, they are encouraged to take the time to provide feedback.

Residents who are not contacted by phone are invited to take part in the process by completing the online version of the survey, which will be available on the city’s homepage at www.duncan.ca.

The Citizen Survey findings will be presented to council at the council meeting on May 6 and will be posted on the city’s website.

Residents who have questions regarding the survey are encouraged to call City Hall at 250-746-6126.