City of Delta appoints new city clerk

Michelle Jansson, who has served as deputy city clerk since 2016, will begin her new role on Nov. 19

Jansson has served as Delta’s deputy city clerk since 2016 and will assume her new role on Nov. 19.

According to a City of Delta press release, Jansson is a Delta resident with strong ties to the community who in the past five years has been closely involved in all aspects of the operations of the clerk’s office and successfully performed all duties of the city clerk, including overseeing council meetings, public hearings and committee meetings. As well, Jansson served as deputy chief election officer for the municipal elections in 2018.

“While we are sad to be losing the wealth of experience and positive character of Robyn Anderson, we are fortunate that Michelle Jansson was ready and willing to step into this crucial staff position for the city,” city manager Sean McGill said in a press release.

“Michelle has grown over her time at Delta to be an integral part of our organization and I know she will continue to enhance the clerk’s office’s reputation for stability and efficiency. I am proud to have Michelle join our senior leadership team serving the community, Mayor Harvie and council.”

Jansson has worked in local government since 1989, holding senior roles in Richmond, Gibsons and Squamish prior to joining Delta — experience that, combined with her deep knowledge of the community and the organization, provide an excellent background for success as Delta’s city clerk, according to the press release.

Jansson has been a Certified Municipal Clerk since 2015 and holds a certificate in local government administration as well as extensive education in the many duties of a city clerk.

“On behalf of council, I want to congratulate Ms. Jansson on her appointment as city clerk,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “We have been fortunate to be served so well for many years by Robyn Anderson and we wish her well in retirement.

“Over the last five years, Ms. Jansson has proven herself as ready to be the city clerk and we are very pleased to be able to promote from within for this key role in the organization. We are looking forward to continuing our work with Ms. Jansson to ensure our administrative areas remain functioning at the highest level. “

