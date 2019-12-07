City of Courtenay installing aqua dam in Lewis Park

The aqua dam will be set up around the Lewis Centre and parking lot for the duration of the winter months, for flood prevention. File photo

With winter approaching, seasonal storms are likely to begin affecting the East Coast of Vancouver Island, potentially coinciding with predicted high tides. As a proactive measure, Courtenay Public Works Services will once again be deploying the aqua dam portable water-filled flood barrier in Lewis Park.

Installation is planned for the week of Dec. 9, 2019. No traffic impacts are expected, although some parking will be affected at the Lewis Centre main parking lot to make room for crews and equipment. The aqua dam will remain in place throughout the storm season and until tides are predicted to lessen.

A decision on whether or not to deploy a second aqua dam on Comox Road between the Old Island Highway and the Highway 19A Bypass would be made in conjunction with other agencies once additional storm and flood forecasts are available.

Other flood control measures in place include a Tall Wall, installed permanently in 2016 on the Old Island Highway between Ryan Road and Headquarters Road, as well as new one-way check valves in storm drains in the Puntledge Business District to prevent backflow during flood events.

These flood control measures have been developed over the past several years, and are geared at maintaining important transportation links as long as possible and mitigating flooding in low-lying areas.

No matter where you live in the city, you can help reduce the potential for flooding in your neighbourhood. Please periodically check and clear the grates over catch basins near your property to remove any leaves or debris.

To report problems, contact Public Works at 250-338-1525 (after-hours emergency 250-334-2947) or email publicworks@courtenay.ca