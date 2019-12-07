City of Courtenay installing aqua dam in Lewis Park
With winter approaching, seasonal storms are likely to begin affecting the East Coast of Vancouver Island, potentially coinciding with predicted high tides. As a proactive measure, Courtenay Public Works Services will once again be deploying the aqua dam portable water-filled flood barrier in Lewis Park.
The aqua dam will be set up around the Lewis Centre and parking lot for the duration of the winter months, for flood prevention. File photo
With winter approaching, seasonal storms are likely to begin affecting the East Coast of Vancouver Island, potentially coinciding with predicted high tides. As a proactive measure, Courtenay Public Works Services will once again be deploying the aqua dam portable water-filled flood barrier in Lewis Park.
Installation is planned for the week of Dec. 9, 2019. No traffic impacts are expected, although some parking will be affected at the Lewis Centre main parking lot to make room for crews and equipment. The aqua dam will remain in place throughout the storm season and until tides are predicted to lessen.
No matter where you live in the city, you can help reduce the potential for flooding in your neighbourhood. Please periodically check and clear the grates over catch basins near your property to remove any leaves or debris.
To report problems, contact Public Works at 250-338-1525 (after-hours emergency 250-334-2947) or email publicworks@courtenay.ca