City of Courtenay CAO announces retirement

Chief Administrative Officer David Allen will be retiring at the end of September after seven years of service with the City of Courtenay.

Allen says he will miss the “many great people” with whom he has worked at the City, but welcomes more time to spend with his wife Paula and family.

“We are very fortunate to have two grown sons and two grandchildren — an eight-year-old, and the most recent was born just a week ago,” Allen said.

He also looks forward to long walks with Fia — their black lab — and more time in the veggie garden.

There’s also a few projects around the house that promise to conjure memories of his “previous life” in construction.

After hammering nails, Allen got his start in local government in 2000. His first job as a CAO was in Logan Lake in the southern interior of B.C. from 2007-2010. He then spent three years as CAO in Golden in southeastern B.C. before coming to Courtenay in April of 2013.

Mayor Bob Wells said council has been fortunate to benefit from Allen’s steady leadership on countless initiatives.

“And he’s supported the development of an incredibly strong and positive corporate culture at the City,” Wells said in a news release. “His efforts are leaving Courtenay well-positioned for the future, both in the short-term as well as over the coming decades through our efforts on climate change mitigation, our stable finances, and our leading-edge asset management program.

“On a personal note, it has been my pleasure to work with David, first as councillor, then as mayor,” Wells added.

Allen said he is still interested in local government, particularly asset management and building strong, positive corporate cultures.

“So at some point I may consider helping out in these areas,” he said. “I know the City of Courtenay will be in good hands with the strong team we have in place.”

Comox Valley Record