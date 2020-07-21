City of Courtenay adjusts ranks during search for CAO

The City of Courtenay is making some adjustments within its senior staff ranks before Chief Administrative Officer David Allen retires on Sept. 30.

General manager of operations/deputy CAO Trevor Kushner will fill the role of interim CAO while the City completes a formal recruitment process for a permanent CAO. This transition period will allow Allen to wrap up his involvement on a number of special projects while Kushner takes over the day-to-day operations of the City.

Mayor Bob Wells said the appointment will ensure a smooth transition for this important senior staff role.

“With David’s retirement date fast approaching, we’re pleased that we will have this overlap in the coming weeks to provide continuity and stability for council, staff, and our regional partners. David will be supporting Trevor as he takes on this new challenge. We’d like to thank both David and Trevor for their support and collaboration. It’s truly a win-win and reflects the solid footing we’re on as an organization.”

Kushner has been with the City since 2015, initially leading public works services. He has more than three decades of experience in local government, and holds a bachelor’s in public administration and a diploma in local government management from the University of Victoria.

Allen has been with the City since 2013. He announced his pending retirement in June.

The recruitment process for a permanent CAO is ongoing and is expected to continue for several months.

Comox Valley Record