City of Courtenay 2019 annual report available for review

The City of Courtenay has released the draft 2019 Annual Report highlighting progress on Council's strategic priorities, as well as the audited financial statements.

The City of Courtenay has released the draft 2019 Annual Report highlighting progress on Council’s strategic priorities, as well as the audited financial statements.

City of Courtenay 2019 Annual Report – DRAFT [PDF – 6 MB]

Major projects from 2019 included the completion of several significant community planning documents, including the Connecting Courtenay: Master Transportation Plan and Cycling Network Plan, Parks and Recreation Master Plan, and Urban Forest Strategy. Courtenay launched an update of the Official Community Plan in the fall.

Courtenay also became one of the first local governments in Canada, and the first in B.C., to enshrine its asset management program into a formal bylaw.

The annual report provides an overview of various projects completed in 2019, including collaboration on housing, road and cycling network improvements, pedestrian safety upgrades, new technology, and numerous other activities throughout the year.

Annual Reports are required by the Province of B.C.’s Community Charter.

The report will be considered by City Council at the August 17, 2020 Council meeting. Council will also consider any submissions from the public at the meeting.

To read the report, go to https://bit.ly/3gl28hW

Comox Valley Record