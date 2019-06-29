City of Colwood looks to create new plan to revitalize Colwood Corners area

The triangle-shaped lands that take up about 27 acres between Goldstream Avenue, Wale Road and Island Highway, have been identified to have strategic value for Colwood to meet its OCP vision for the neighbourhood. (City of Colwood report)

The City of Colwood is looking to accelerate the revitalization of the Colwood Corners area.

At Monday’s council meeting, city staff were directed to bring forward detailed cost estimates to “initiate an area plan” that would help revitalize a “key piece of the city’s town centre,” according to the City of Colwood.

A report presented at the meeting says the Colwood Corners area has been identified in the city’s Official Community Plan (OCP) as a key area for future growth and development in the city. The triangle-shaped lands that take up about 27 acres between Goldstream Avenue, Wale Road and Island Highway, have also been identified to have strategic value for Colwood to meet its OCP vision for the neighbourhood.

A majority of the lands need a change in zoning in order to fit in with the OCP, the report says. About 75 per cent of the land area does not currently meet OCP land use objectives while some areas have already been developed.

“This plan would create a clear vision for the development of Colwood’s town centre based on what we heard from the community throughout the OCP process,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin. “With strong leadership, clear direction from the city, input from the community and developers who are willing to deliver, we have the opportunity to create a truly vibrant and walkable town centre.”

Initiating an area plan will ensure there is a clear vision for how the land is to be developed, according to the City of Colwood.

The area plan will accelerate development, expand the city’s tax base, pave the way for new services and amenities and put Colwood in a pro-active position for handling growth, a City of Colwood news release says.

There will be opportunities for community members to learn more and get involved in the initiative as it moves forward, but, first, staff will bring a report back to Colwood Council with detailed cost estimates to complete the area plan. If council approves moving forward with the plan, the process will likely take between four and six months.

