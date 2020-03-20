City of Chilliwack shuts down playgrounds to stop COVID-19

The decision was made to close play structures Friday for public safety

All playground structures in Chilliwack closed to the public including this one at Barber Park. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress file)

City of Chilliwack announced Friday that access to all Chilliwack playgrounds are closed to the public until further notice to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

It’s a reflection of just how fast things keep changing.

The decision by city officials to close play structure access Friday will be in force until further notice while public parks, trails and natural spaces will remain open.

“We need everyone’s cooperation to please stay off playground equipment,” said Mayor Ken Popove.

“This is the time for our community to come together. Each of us needs to do our part, and together we can stop the spread and flatten the curve.”

It comes on the heels of several initiatives including messaging to enforce social distancing of two metres in parks. But when reports of kids grouped together on play structures surfaced, the pressure was on for stronger measures.

The is now operating with limited staff and is prioritizing the continuity of essential city services at this time.

Closing play structures is the latest action the City of Chilliwack has taken to stop the spread of COVID-19in addition to closing civic facilities and recreational centres to the public, cancelled organized bookings at sports fields, and postponed advisory committee meetings, public hearings and events.

For all health-related concerns, please call 811 or 1-888-COVID-19 (1-888-268-4319) or text 604-630-0300.

