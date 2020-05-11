City of Chilliwack launches Together Apart Grant

One idea for the Together Apart Grant is chalk activities. (City of Chilliwack)

It’s a small gesture with big heart.

As a way to help neighbours stay physically apart but together at heart, the City of Chilliwack is offering a one-time grant of $25 to residents with creative ideas to connect their communities, reduce social isolation, and build community resiliency.

Social isolation is part of everyone’s reality now. The ‘Together Apart Grant’ was designed to combat the feelings of isolation by encouraging residents to engage in neighbourhood or community projects that promote positive interaction and connectedness — while staying physically apart.

“It’s so important for all of us to find ways to safely connect with each other during this time,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “We are happy to be able to support neighbours with creative ideas to bring their communities together right now.”

Activities that foster community connection while following all public health orders and physical distancing could be eligible. Examples could be a virtual craft night, an online event, or a window scavenger hunt in the neighbourhood.

While activities could be recurring or become annual events, the funding will only be provided once. Grant funding could be used to cover the cost of supplies, or as an honorarium to the host as a thank-you for fostering community spirit.

Visit chilliwack.com/together to learn more or to apply for a Together Apart Grant.

