City of Chilliwack issues evacuation alert to properties outside dike

Six properties near Carey Point have been told to prepare to leave on short notice

An evacuation alert was issued by the City of Chilliwack for six properties near the Fraser River Wednesday as the river continues to rise.

The properties are located on outside the city’s diking system at Carey Point, along Ballam Road, Jess Road and Carey Road.

In a statement released Wednesday, the City said the move was precautionary, noting that conditions can change rapidly during the spring freshet. Residents in the alert area are being contacted by city officials. The City is recommending they be prepared to leave the area on short notice.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is reporting a snowpack that is 168 per cent of normal. In the Upper Fraser West region the number is even higher.

Already water levels in parts of the Fraser River are a record levels for this time of year, the centre says.

In Chilliwack, the evacuation alert is currently limited to the Carey Point properties.

The City notes the provincial forecast is not a cause for concern for residents within the City of Chilliwack dike system. River levels will continued to be monitored and city officials will advise of any potential changes.

The City of Chilliwack’s Fraser River Flood Response Plan is based on water levels relative to the dike system as well as readings from the Mission Gauge. As per the plan, city staff continue to monitor river levels and are taking every precaution to ensure public safety in the event of a flood.

The City of Chilliwack is also reminding residents to be prepared in case of any emergency. “Make sure your family is equipped for any emergency with an emergency kit containing basic supplies of food and water, as well as prescription medications, personal toiletries, a change of clothing, insurance papers and other important documents.”

For more information about flood protection and flood preparedness in the City of Chilliwack, visit chilliwack.com/floodprotection.