City of Chilliwack asks for public feedback in a survey about crime

Data from the survey will help as a Community Safety Plan is constructed

The City of Chilliwack is asking for public feedback in a survey about crime. (Black Press file photo)

The City of Chilliwack is looking to develop a ‘Community Safety Plan,’ and feedback from a public survey will help.

The survey takes 5-10 minutes and starts by asking, “In your words, how would you describe a safe community?”

The survey tries to capture how people perceive crime in Chilliwack by asking whether respondents think it has increased, decreased or stayed the same over the past three years. It also asks how people think Chilliwack’s crime rate compares to other areas in B.C.

The product of a partnership between Chilliwack’s Integrated Community Safety Task Force (ICSTF) and the Canadian Municipal Network on Crime Prevention (CMNCP), the survey suggests seven reasons that crime might exist, including homelessness and substance abuse, low lighting in public spaces and police presence or response, asking respondents to identify which ones they think have the greatest impact.

The final page could be a telling one as the survey presents the statement “I would recommend Chilliwack to others as a place to live.” Options range from strongly agree to strongly disagree to don’t know/prefer not to say.

The survey is available online at chilliwack.com through Sept. 27.

