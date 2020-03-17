City of Castlegar urges residents not to panic

On Monday the City of Castlegar released a statement that the city is in a low-risk environment for COVID-19 and encouraging residents not to panic.

“With the situation evolving quickly, the city is working closely with Interior Health and participating in regular planning calls organized by Emergency Management BC to ensure we have current information that will allow us to best support the community,” said the city in their statement.

The city says its top priorities are the health of its staff and the community and keeping essential services like emergency services, water treatment and waste management operating to minimize the impact on residents and businesses.

“We’ve increased sanitizing at all facilities (including the West Kootenay Regional Airport and City Hall), suspended all non-essential, work-related travel, and asked staff returning from out of the county to stay home for 14 days, following the recommendation of the provincial government,” said the city.

Mayor Bruno Tassone also stated, “On behalf of Council, I want to thank all of the healthcare workers, volunteers, businesses, and residents working to minimize the impacts in Castlegar.

“Let’s face it, we need to work as a team to keep our community healthy and safe as this situation evolves.”

The city will be posting updates to their website and Facebook pages.

Castlegar News