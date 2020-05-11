City of Castlegar to deliver free compost

Thanks to Selkirk Paving, residents will still get compost this year in spite of COVID-19.

Castlegar gardeners can rejoice: the City of Castlegar has found a way to distribute free compost in spite of COVID-19 restrictions.

In the past, the city has given away its compost in conjunction with the Castlegar Garden and Nature Fest. City councillors and staff would bag the compost and load it into residents’ cars. Social distancing protocols have caused the cancellation of the event and prohibit the close contact needed to fill and load bags.

Thanks to a partnership with Selkirk Paving Ltd., the city will now be able to deliver the compost right to residents’ homes.

“We know nothing is normal this year so we wanted to do something special,” said Mayor Bruno Tassone. “We’re really excited to help grow and maintain thriving backyard gardens while people are planting bigger gardens and spending extra time working on their yards.”

Residents who wish to participate will be given the equivalent of two wheelbarrows of rich, black compost made from local yard waste. It includes leaves, branches, and lawn clippings which have been ground, windrow composted, and screened.

Delivery will begin with Grandview Heights on Thursday followed by Blueberry on Friday. The rest of the schedule will be announced after crews get a better of idea of how long deliveries will take.

The delivery schedule will be posted to castlegar.ca/compost and the city’s Facebook page.

If you want to receive the compost, all you have to do is leave a wheelbarrow, tarp or sign out at the edge of your yard or driveway on the day the city is delivering in your neighbourhood.

The city asks for patience as there may be some growing pains as they begin to implement this new service.

