City of Castlegar seeks input on renewable energy plan

The city wants the community's input to prioritize potential actions on renewable energy priorities.

Submitted by City of Castlegar

The City of Castlegar wants the community’s input to prioritize potential actions on renewable energy priorities.

The city is asking residents to share thoughts on the draft West Kootenay 100% Renewable Energy Plan. The plan proposes a list of actions around transportation, energy efficiency, and diversion of organic waste.

The draft plan is the product of a regional collaboration between Castlegar, Nelson, Rossland, Kaslo, Warfield, Silverton, New Denver, Slocan and the Regional District of Central Kootenay who are looking to create a pathway to using renewable energy for transportation, buildings, electricity and local infrastructure by 2050.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is seeking feedback through remote options.

A public webinar will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Preregistration information can be found at castlegar.ca.

You can also provide your input through the Renewable Energy Community Priority online survey until Nov. 20.

In addition, comments can be left on a dedicated phone line at 778-760-3772.

Castlegar News