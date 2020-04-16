City of Castlegar outlines steps its taking to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Extending payments for utility bills and postponing hiring of new city positions some actions being taken

The City of Castlegar has outlined a number of measures it’s taking to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the community.

In a statement, the city said it will remove property tax penalties until Aug. 31, extend payment deadlines for upcoming utility bills until July 15 and set aside $16,000 in funding for community groups providing critical services to seniors and people experiencing homelessness.

In terms of finances, the city said it will reduce the number of student summer job positions, postpone the hiring of new city positions and transfer all of its savings into a revenue stabilization reserve to help offset losses during the COVID-19 crisis.

The city said it will also provide up to $10,000 to the Castlegar & District Chamber of Commerce’s economic recovery task force if needed.

“Since municipal governments cannot run a deficit, council committed to doing as much as it can within the powers we have,” said Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone in a press release.

“We recognize times are tough, so we’re taking action and will continue to look for additional savings so we can provide financial relief for the people and businesses of Castlegar.”

The city said it also plans to send a letter to the federal and provincial governments to ask for more financial support to help operate the West Kootenay Regional Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With flights suspended until April 30, the airport is already facing a number of financial challenges due to lost revenue.

