City of Castlegar opens ponds at Millennium Park

The City of Castlegar has opened the ponds at Millennium Park.

The opening of the pools were delayed this summer due to flooding that occurred in the park earlier this month.

The city said the top pool is designed for youngsters and their families while the middle pool is designed for teenagers and adults.

Water safety ambassadors from the Regional District of Central Kootenay will be visiting the ponds at certain times to provide tips to the public on water safety and prevention.

You’re asked to practise physical distancing, wash your hands, avoid touching your face and to cough into your elbow to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 around the pools.

The concession stand at Millennium Park has also opened for the season.

