City of Castlegar asking for input on the 2020 budget

Residents can fill out an online survey or attend public meetings.

If you want to have a say in how the city spends your money, now is the time to do it.

Castlegar residents will have a number of opportunities in the next two months to give their input as city council and staff begin to prepare next year’s budget.

“The city’s 2019 budget funded core assets, infrastructure and operations, enabling the city to turn its attention to growth as it begins the budgeting process for 2020,” said a press release from the city.

“The city will continue building the foundation for a prosperous and growing city by putting short and long-term strategies into action to ensure the community is financially poised to take advantage of future opportunities.”

“We want to hear what people think is working well, what could be improved, and where community members place value and priority,” says Mayor Bruno Tassone.

“Hearing feedback gives council and staff the opportunity to incorporate ideas from residents into the city’s decision making and budgeting process.”

Residents can engage through an online budget survey by logging onto castlegarconnects.ca before Oct. 31. People who complete the survey have the chance to win one of ten $25 VISA gift cards.

Public meetings will be held at the following (all at 5 p.m. in council chambers):

Oct. 16 — council budget meeting

Nov. 7 — council budget meeting

Nov. 21 — council budget meeting

Nov. 26 — budget public open house

Nov. 28 — budget meeting, if necessary

Dec. 2 — budget approval

The draft 2020 budget will be posted on the city’s website and castlegarconnects.ca on Friday, Nov. 15.