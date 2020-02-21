City of Campbell River rolls out three year strategic plan

Plan is made up of six 'pillars' for how council will make decisions

Campbell River City Council has released its strategic plan for the next three years, which sets out the goals council has and how it intends to achieve them.

“The strategic plan identifies the critical community issues council intends to address,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “It outlines how we’re moving forward a number of important initiatives. The strategic plan also considers long-term projects to advance as Campbell River grows and develops.”

Council’s 2020-2023 Strategic Plan consists of six pillars, with three focus areas under each pillar.

These pillars are Management & Governance, Livability, Economic Health, Relationships, Growth Management and Environment.

Within the “Management & Governance” pillar, the plan says, council will listen to community input, support the principals of good governance, and plan proactively for the long-term costs of maintaining critical infrastructure.

The “Livability” pillar addresses community safety issues, increasing access to recreational and cultural amenities and maintaining an open and accessible waterfront. The specific goals under this pillar include an update of the city’s Master Transportation Plan – including a review of the Dogwood corridor – the completion of the Highway 19A upgrade, the creation of a Public Art Master Plan, update the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, review what’s to be done with the Sportsplex, and more.

Under “Economic Health,” the city says it will align its internal processes and infrastructure in support of economic health within the community, create a vibrant and prosperous downtown core and support the tourism industry. This will include creating a five-year rolling Economic Development Strategy, increase its collaboration with North Island College, North Island Employment Foundations Society (NIEFS), Community Futures and the Chamber of Commerce.

Under a new pillar, “Growth Management,” the city says it will focus a good deal of its attention on planning for growth to maximize infrastructure use and reduce costs of roads, water, sewer and storm drains and plan for growth to provide a diversity of housing options.

Under “Environment,” the city’s plan says it will plan for and mitigate the impacts of climate change, specifically sea level rise and energy use, leverage its natural assets as a key component of its community planning – with a focus on urban forest management – and support a regional solution for management and reduction of solid waste.

In the “Relationships” section of the plan, the city says it will “recognize our role as a regional hub and deliver services with our neighbouring communities in a manner that is financially responsible and sustainable for our residents,” as well as “value our First Nations neighbours and seek alignment and opportunities to work together,” and celebrate diversity.

The document also connects objectives with complementary projects and initiatives and cites other city plans, strategies, and bylaws that guide the work outlined in the plan.

Regular operations and maintenance are not reflected in the strategic plan.

The entire plan can be viewed online at www.campbellriver.ca

Or you can just click here (.PDF)

