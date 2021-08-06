City of Abbotsford seeks input on proposed truck-route changes

City says the goal is to 'limit impacts on residential areas' and local traffic

The City of Abbotsford is seeking public input on changes to the city’s truck routes. (Pixabay photo)

The City of Abbotsford is asking for public input on proposed changes to the area’s truck routes as part of its new Street and Traffic Bylaw.

As part of the process, existing and future commercial truck routes within the city boundaries were reviewed.

“The goal is to improve access to commercial and industrial areas within the city boundaries and to limit the impacts on residential areas and local neighbourhood traffic,” the city states on its website.

In the 2018 Transportation and Transit Master Plan, the city identified that an effective truck route network is an essential component as the movement of goods is critical for the economic well-being of the city.

The proposed changes include consideration of the existing truck routes in Langley and Chilliwack to ensure that the movement of goods is efficient and avoids circuitous routes throughout the region.

Proposed changes to the city’s truck network include:

• removing a portion of King Road from the designated truck network between McCallum Road and Riverside Drive in conjunction with the U District Neighbourhood Plan

• adding a new segment to the designated truck network on McCallum Road between King Road and Huntingdon Road

• adding a new segment on Whatcom Road between Highway One and Vye Road

• adding a new segment on Foy Street between Marshall Road and King Road

Public input to the changes can be made online at letstalksabbotsford.ca.

