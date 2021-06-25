City of Abbotsford considers security guards at council meetings

Request for proposals also seeks full-time security at city hall

The City of Abbotsford is looking at having security guards on hand at city council meetings and full-time at city hall.

The city has issued a request for proposals (RPFs) for “public interaction security services” that would entail having a full-time security guard based in the lobby of city hall “to monitor activity in and around” the facility.

The RFP states the guard would be on hand from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on business days.

A uniformed security guard would also be on hand during scheduled council meetings at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, and would be based in the lobby and auditorium.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford council approves almost $1.1M in upgrades to Centennial pool

The RPF states that the guards’ duties would include being “a clear authority figure to respond to security incidents and take control of tense situations” and “a calming presence to de-escalate aggressive individuals.”

The Abbotsford News is awaiting comment from the city on why these services are being sought.

The RPF states that additional security guards might also be requested for special events or during rare occasions such as building closures or post-disaster situations.

A separate RPF has been issued for patrol and security guarding at city-owned sites that include recreation centres, libraries, the courthouse, fire halls, the police station, Rotary Stadium and The Reach Gallery Museum.

The RPF states that a full-time guard is also needed at the Norrish Creek Water Treatment Facility.

The estimated date for awarding the contract for each of the RPFs is Aug. 16.

ALSO READ: Abbotsford council approves contract for Tradex brokerage services

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter