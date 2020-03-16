City of Abbotsford cancels events of 250 or more, Rotary Club postponed

The City of Abbotsford cancelled all events with 250 people or more on Friday.

Local officials made the announcement on Friday, following suit from directions of the Provincial Health Officer and Minister of Health.

The release states:

In response to this directive, all events of over 250 people that are scheduled in facilities owned by the City of Abbotsford are cancelled until further notice. The City will continue reaching out to work closely with event organizers to assess impacts and provide updated communications as the situation continues.

The City is encouraging event organizers to follow the directive of the health authorities and to use the Government of Canada’s Public Health Mass Gathering Risk Assessment tool to support risk-informed decisions. Community members who may have questions or concerns related to public gatherings being organized by community groups or other agencies, are urged to contact the organizers directly.

The City of Abbotsford will continue to work closely with our stakeholders and customers to coordinate cancellations as well as options for rebooking in the future. We will continue to engage with Fraser Health, the BC Centre for Disease Control, and the Public Health Agency of Canada to monitor this changing situation.

In other Abbotsford cancellation news, Abbotsford Rotary Club functions are cancelled until April 27.

Here is the release from president Bruce Beck:

In an abundance of caution, and based on information received from various sources, your board has made the decision to cancel all Abbotsford Rotary Club meetings and functions until Monday April 27, 2020. This decision has been made to both protect our members and guests from any spread of the Corno-19 virus.

This will affect all weekly lunch meetings and the Happy Hour With event scheduled for March 19.

All Big Dream Launch presentations and the HHW event will be rescheduled and we will provide all club members with updates as they become available.

At the current time, we have had no notice that the District 5050 conference has been affected but we will also forward any updates as they become available.

Abbotsford News