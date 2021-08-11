City mulls more fixes to Lanfear Hill, road closure extended

The closure of Lanfear Hill has been extended until Aug. 23, 2021. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)

The City of Terrace has extended its closure of Lanfear Hill until Aug. 23, a week later than first forecast, as its crews need more time to repair the road and shoulder.

City council will be meeting Aug. 13 to consider additional improvements which could be done while the hill is closed for an extra week. That work needs approval from council because it was not listed in the original project scope.

The road was first closed closed on Aug. 3 for city crews to shore up the walkway after portions of it began sliding away earlier this year.

City officials have pegged $360,000 for this work which is being done by the city’s own workers without the need to contract out the job. According to an Aug. 11 media release issued by the city, the project is forecast to be under budget.

Crews are removing existing material from the narrow walkway, replacing it with compacted rockfill and other material.

Quantities of quarried rock to be used to stabilize the walkway have been placed at the top and bottom of Lanfear.

During the closure, pedestrian and bike traffic has been diverted to a pathway leading up to the Bench, the entrance for which is just to the left at the bottom of Lanfear.

The work is expected to have a lifespan of five years with city council hoping to secure the money for a more extensive rebuild of the entire roadway during this period.

—With files from Rod Link

READ MORE: Lanfear, Birch hill repairs to get underway

READ MORE: Way cleared for Lanfear commercial development

Terrace Standard