City moves forward on pool sauna repairs

The City of Terrace is looking for proposals to rebuild the steam sauna at the Terrace & District Aquatic Centre.

Many of the sauna’s floor and wall tiles are in need of repair and will be removed and replaced. Two new benches will also replace the existing ones on each side of the sauna.

The city allocated $20,000 for repairs earlier this year during budget discussions as this project was not part of the pool’s rebuild.

The cause of the damage is unclear. The Terrace Standard has reached out to the city for more information.

Work will be done during the centre’s month-long annual shutdown in September though it is not known how long the project will take to complete.

The deadline for submissions is July 22.

