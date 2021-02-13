City makes Victoria parkades free Saturday to clear streets for plowing

The City of Victoria is making parkade parking free Feb. 13 to keep vehicles off the streets and give snowplows room to work. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

The City of Victoria is making its five parkades free on Saturday as it works to keep streets vehicle-free for snowplows.

People are welcome to park at the Bastion Square, Broughton Street, Centennial Square, Johnson Street and View Street parkades, but the city asks that they avoid all on-street parking.

Already Saturday morning, there is approximately 15 centimetres of snow on the ground and 10 to 15 more are expected to fall by the end of the day.

Victoria police and Drive BC have urged people to stay home and avoid all non-essential travel. A “major” travel advisory has been issued for Highway 1 in both directions between Duncan and Victoria where Drive BC says there is low visibility and compact snow.

RELATED: Avoid all non-essential travel during snowstorm, Victoria police plead

RELATED: Fallen tree leads to Highway 14 closure in both directions at Jordan River, no detour

According to Environment Canada, snowfall in Victoria is expected to taper off Sunday with only 2 centimetres forecasted, which will turn to rain Sunday evening and into Monday.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News