City laneway housing competition begins June 19

  Jun. 6, 2019
The city has set its deadlines for a competition to design three laneway housing plans that will be available to Nelson homeowners.

The competition, which opens June 19, will award designs that are attractive, neighbour friendly, affordable, adaptable to Nelson’s topography and different lot configurations, and are energy efficient.

Three designs will share cash prizes, while designers will also receive a $1,000 royalty each time their plan is purchased by a homeowner.

Here’s the contest’s schedule:

July 31: Deadline to submit questions.

Aug. 8: Answers publicly provided to submitted questions.

Sept. 2: Deadline for first-round submissions.

October: Invitations to Round 2 sent to five entrants.

Dec. 31: Deadline for second-round submissions.

February 2020: Winners announced and the “People’s Choice” vote will be held.

March 2020: Plans made available to the public.

More information can be found at https://www.nelson.ca/789/5676/Laneway-House-Design-Competition.

