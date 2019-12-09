City issues friendly reminder of property owner’s responsibility to keep sidewalks clear

The City of Williams Lake is reminding property owners of their responsibility to clear sidewalks during the winter months. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of William Lake is reminding residents of their responsibility to clear snow and ice from walkways along their properties this winter.

“The snow and ice clearing of sidewalks is the responsibility of the property owner. We want to make sure that sidewalks adjacent to properties are kept free of ice and snow accumulations, and we encourage you to offer assistance to any neighbours that might be in need,” states the City in a news release.

Uncleared, slippery sidewalks can result in fines, said Matt Sutherland, Manager of Public Works, noting that the City provides free sand at the City’s public works parking lot on Second Ave.

The City is also asking residents to avoid plowing snow onto the road, as it can work to remove sand and salt placed there.

Also, clearing large amounts of snow from your driveway onto the street is prohibited and should be limited to a patch no larger than one-metre wide to avoid any penalties.

Residents also have to be mindful not to pile snow in a way that would block access to fire hydrants on properties.

“The fire department really appreciates it when property owners clear the snow around their fire hydrants to ensure our team has quick and easy access to them,” said Williams Lake Fire Chief Erick Peterson. “The time it takes to clear a hydrant so that we can reach it with our lines can be a huge difference in how effective we are at putting out a fire in winter.”

Residents are also asked not to park along the sides of the road during snow clearing operations if possible.

“This will allow snow removal equipment to access the entire road. Vehicles who consistently impede snow removal may be towed at the owner’s expense. This also applies to garbage and recycling carts that can make snow removal difficult. We ask that you please place your cart out at 7 a.m. on the day of collection, and have it retrieved by 7 p.m. the same day,” states the City.

“The City appreciates your cooperation as we know that winters can be lengthy and at times frustrating. However, if the community works together on these responsibilities then the winter can be easily enjoyed by all.”

