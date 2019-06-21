City hires new by-law officer, in process of recruiting another

The City of Revelstoke has enlisted an External Search Recruiting Company to hire a new director of engineering and public works.

According to a news release from the city today, they have enlisted an outside engineering firm for third party review on larger projects in the interim.

They have also advertised an engineering clerk position internally and it will be advertised to the public as early as next week.

In other departments a call has gone out for casual clerks to work a variety of departments to cover summer holidays and provide support for extra workloads. Applications and a full job description are available at revelstoke.ca/jobs

Recruitment for two new building inspectors is ongoing. The news release said interviews have started for the Building Services Manager position.

While building services remains short-staffed, Bernie Zimmer, a registered building official will be assisting the city with building services, including reviewing five permits in the intake stage and completing inspections next week.

Building permit applications are also being reviewed by a private consultant for building permit issuance. To date, the consultant has reviewed 14 permits, 13 of which are in the process of being issued. Any additional applications received will be forwarded to the consultant for building permit review next week.

In the by-law enforcement department a part-time position has been filled and the new officer will begin training in early July. The are also currently recruiting a new full time officer.

