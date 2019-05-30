City has one month to decide on supportive housing

Grand Forks has until June 3o to make a decision on the 34-unit supportive housing complex that BC Housing has proposed to build on four lots across the street from Dick Bartlett Park, according to a letter between the city and the crown corporation that was signed by both parties on May 10.
The lots, currently zoned as residential, need to be redefined to accommodate high-occupancy housing in order for the development to proceed.
Below are the city’s options, as outlined in the letter.
If rezoning of lots is approved
• The city has agreed to buy the 2nd Street lots from BC Housing, as the corporation will go ahead with the 70th Avenue development.
• The city will buy the property previously slated for the supportive housing complex at 2nd and Central for $237,000: $179,000 for the land and $58,000 for “Costs Thrown Away.” This means that the city will be reimbursing the money that BC Housing has spent on plans for the 2nd Street project, which, the letter says, “are considered as being unrecoverable” because they relate specifically to that location.
• The letter states that “it is currently contemplated” that the city and BC Housing will split the costs evenly for connecting the 70th Avenue project to road, water, sewer and public utility services.
• The Public Rental Housing Corporation, a branch of BC Housing, would sign a 60-year lease for use of the city-owned property, paying “nominal rent.”
If rezoning of 70th Avenue lots is rejected