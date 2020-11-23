City gearing up winter snow plow operations

Winter has arrived in Cranbrook.

Following recent snowfalls in the region, the City of Cranbrook has unleasehd it’s fleet of plow trucks and road sanders.

With Public Works winter operations in full swing, the City is reminding drivers to give equipment plenty of space on the raods, stay well back of any trucks spreading salt or sand, and don’t pass plow trucks during plowing operations.

“All fleet equipment goes through a detailed mechanical inspection, and employees receive winter maintenance operations training annually, to ensure we are in the best position to keep the roads safe over the winter months,” said Mike Matejka, the City’s Manager of Infrastructure Planning & Delivery, in a news release.

Residents can use the city’s PlowCranbrook app to see where plows have cleared snow on local streets from 24-hours up to seven days in the past, as well as the ability to track individusal plowtrucks in real time.

A city webpage also has info on what happens during a major snowstorm and levels of service around road and sidewalk cleaning.

Cranbrook Townsman