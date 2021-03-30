City fills two senior managerial slots

Both positions are in engineering and public works

The City of Terrace has filled two of its three empty senior positions, and stayed local in doing so.

Jonathan Lambert is leaving the Terrace McElhanney office to become the Director of Engineering and Public Works as of April 19.

He’s been at McElhanney here for the past 12 years where he’s been in charge of its structural engineering decision. Lambert replaces Rob Schibli who left that post last fall to be the city’s leisure services director before leaving the city entirely for a senior managerial position at the Coast Mountains School District here.

The city this year created a new position of public works manager this year, reporting to the engineering and public works director, and that’s being filled by Ben Reinbolt. He’s leaving his job as the area road manager here for the provincial transportation ministry and begins at the city on April 5.

Reinbolt has worked at the city before with his first job being a summer student in 2014.

City chief administrative officer Kris Boland said he was pleased the two positions were filled by locals.

“They are both long-time residents of Terrace who care about our community and will be valuable leaders to our public works department,” he said.

Their hiring comes at a time of renewed emphasis on the city’s infrastructure challenges, the latest being earth shifting underneath the routes leading up Birch Hill and Lanfear Hill.

The third senior position that had been vacant, leisure services director, remains unfilled.

Terrace Standard