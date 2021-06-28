City extends Sportsplex cooling centre for a day as heat warning continues

The cooling centre will remain open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Tuesday, June 29

The cooling centre at Terrace Sportsplex will remain open until Tuesday, June 29 announced the City of Terrace.

The cooling centre which was set up over the weekend until Monday, June 28 was extended for another day as Environment Canada’s heat warning extends through Tuesday with temperatures in Terrace expected to continue soaring into mid-30’s.

With a capacity to accommodate 50 people, the cooling centre will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with COVID-19 protocols in place (masks and social distancing). Cold drinks, snacks and sunscreen will be available, along with games for kids and a screen to play movies.

The cooling centre was set up by the City of Terrace, with support from partner agencies, to help out residents in the city during the heat wave as continued high temperatures put many vulnerable populations at risk of heat-related illnesses, including the elderly, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illness, and people experiencing homelessness.

