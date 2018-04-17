Construction on Kal Lake Road will be delayed. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

City discusses capital projects

City of Vernon hosts open house tonight from 5-7 at Vernon Rec Centre

  • Apr. 17, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Citizens and business owners of Vernon are invited to come to the 2018 capital projects open house today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre (3310–37th Avenue).

“The capital projects are the major initiatives that the city will undertake this year,” said Mark Dowhaniuk, manager of infrastructure management. “The open house is a great opportunity to talk to the people who are managing the projects and to discuss the designs with the project teams.”

RELATED: Work continues on Kal Lake Road…

If you’re not able to attend today and you’d like more information regarding a project, contact the infrastructure management department at 250-550-3634 or visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Polson Avengers fight for park
Next story
Polishing up Silver City Days

Just Posted

City discusses capital projects

  • 16 hours ago

 

Next generation of the BC Seafood Festival announced

  • 16 hours ago

 

Saanich Police still looking for answers into 1973 death

 

City reveals cannabis survey results

 

Most Read