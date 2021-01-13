City delays deadline to pay business license fees

Businesses will have until April 30 before they are penalized

City council has extended the deadline for businesses to pay their license fees.

Renewal notices were mailed Nov. 19, 2020 and normally a five per cent penalty is applied if not paid by Jan. 6, 2021, and another fiver per cent Jan. 29. However due to the pandemic, city council requested that the deadline be extended.

Businesses now have until March 31 to pay their fees, and on April 1 a penalty of 10 per cent will be applied if not.

Each year the city collects approximately $125,000 in business licensing fees. Of that approximately $20,000 worth are not paid on time, resulting in $2,000 worth of late fees.

In Revelstoke business licenses range in cost from $10-if you had an arcade with only one machine, to $1,000 for a pulp mill or cannabis production facility.

You can see the full schedule of fees in the city’s fees and charges bylaw.

