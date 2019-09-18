Gurreet Manhas, with the City of Nanaimo, and Dave Cusson, community policing coordinator, display a recently installed 529 Garage sign as part of a city-wide anti-bike theft initiative. (Photo submitted)

City, Crime Stoppers, 529 Garage combat Nanaimo bike thefts

Dozens of 529 Garage app signs installed on trails to inform cyclists about anti-theft program

  • Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police take in hundreds of stolen bikes each year, but a new four-way partnership could help combat bicycle thefts in Nanaimo and get more stolen bikes returned to their owners.

Nanaimo RCMP, the city and Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers have teamed up to erect signs promoting free bicycle registration on the 529 Garage app.

Crime Stoppers funded the program for the city to install dozens of 529 Garage signs along the E&N and Parkway trails, at Westwood Lake, Beban Park and other key cycling locations.

The signs promote registration with 529 Garage, which is free and takes about five minutes. Stolen bikes received by police that are registered on 529 Garage are checked against the 529 Garage registry.

“The end result is people are getting their stolen bikes returned to them,” said Dave Cusson, Nanaimo RCMP community policing coordinator, in a press release.

Cyclists just have to scan the QR code on the signs with their smart phones, which will connect them directly to the registration page online. Registrants then use their smart phone cameras to photograph their bikes. The app also captures pertinent information about the bike, such as make, model and serial number. Should the bike be stolen, the owner can flag 529 Garage, which will alert bike owners in the area and the owner will also have necessary information for police when filing a theft report. 529 Garage anti-theft decals can also be purchased through the app website. The decals, which are extremely difficult to remove, warn potential thieves, police or anyone who finds a missing bike that it is registered with the program.

529 Garage has become the world’s largest bike registry and was adopted by Nanaimo RCMP in 2016.

“The word on the street is bike thieves have no interest in stealing bikes which display the 529 Garage shield,” Cusson said. “That tells us the program is working. Hopefully, these colourful signs will draw more and more bike enthusiasts to the app and take the five minutes and register their bike.”

For more information about 529 Garage, visit https://project529.com/garage.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon council briefs: ice rink, laneway homes, kindness meters and more
Next story
Nanaimo ferry an hour and a half behind schedule after medical emergency

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Toy run in Houston

    Houston-Granisle Toy Run took place Sept. 7. Everyone met at A&W in Houston at 10:30 a.m. rode to Granisle then back to Houston. There were 18 riders in total and the raised a trunk full of toys for kids in need. The Houston Senior Centre received $170 and the Salvation Army received a donation also but the amount was unknown at press time. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Northwest air search group to get military spotter training

    A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft will fly over Houston Sept. 21

  • Dynamiters have two home games this weekend

    Nelson and Columbia Valley come calling on September 20 and 21

  • Housing, mental health services on agendas for minister meetings

    Grand Forks city council meets with municipalities, ministers in Vancouver next week

  • But I can’t sleep at night

    Sleep medication is often the reason why many adults visit a medical clinic or pharmacy shop. Sleep problems are common, and the commonest is insomnia. Insomnia is dissatisfaction with sleep that is characterized by one or more of the followings, that occurs three or more times a week for at least one month. They are; problems falling asleep, staying asleep, returning to sleep, unintended early waking up and feeling unrefreshed after a sleep. Insomnia causes significant distress, impair daytime functions and occurs despite adequate opportunity for good sleep. Most adult need 7-8 hours night sleep each day and insomnia that lasted for more than three months is chronic insomnia

  • Smithers air search group to get military spotter training

    A Buffalo search and rescue aircraft from CFB Comox will be in town Sept. 21

  • Airport improvements could spur increased use

    Also regarded as base for search and rescue operations