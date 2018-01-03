City of Delta snowplows are ready to clear the roads as snow returns to the Lower Mainland. (City of Delta/Twitter photo)

City crews begin snow removal

Snow being removed from downtown, 32nd Street, 27th Street and residential areas

  • Jan. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Following this weekend’s major snow event, City of Vernon crews will begin snow removal in designated areas.

City crews and contract forces will start removing snow from the downtown core, 32nd Street and 27th Street.

The removal process will take approximately three-to-four days and should be completed by early next week. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution near snow removal equipment.

Crews are also finishing up snow clearing on residential roads, cul-de-sacs, bus stops and designated walkways. These areas will be completed within the next few days.

