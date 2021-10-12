City crew finds ‘possible’ human remains in Newton

Surrey Mounties are investigating after “possible human skeletal remains” were found in Newton on Tuesday morning.

It’s the second time the Surrey RCMP has been alerted to the discovery of human remains in the north end of the city in less than a month.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said city workers were doing maintenance on a dyke when they found what appeared to be human remains in some bushes near 152 Street and 64 Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. on Oct. 12.

“Surrey RCMP Frontline police officers along with the General Investigation Unit, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and BC Coroners Service are on scene,” Munn said. “The investigation is in its very early stages and there is no further information to provide at this time.”

Meantime, police are still investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in the 8000-block of 148A Street on Sept. 20.

“That investigation is still ongoing,” Munn told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “What was located was partial human remains, however we have not been able to positively identify or determine the origin. The investigation is still with BC Corners Service and we’re waiting for DNA results back.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

