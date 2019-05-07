City councillors anxiously awaiting final approval of $200 million CMH redevelopment plan

The redevelopment plans for Cariboo Memorial Hospital are estimated at $200 million, and sitting on the desk of Health Minister Adrian Dix awaiting final approval.

“Simply the best news I’ve heard all year long is the fact that the hospital board has sent out and recommended the final draft to the government,” said Williams Lake City Councillor Scott Nelson at the end of last week’s council meeting. “It’s over $200 million dollars.”

“Congratulations to our local organizations that put this plan together, that got it completed, that now has it on the minister’s desk. It is a massive redevelopment of a huge scale … our money has been saved, we are now asking the provincial government to approve it … so we can start the reconstruction of our hospital. We need that final step from the province.”

Nelson noted that CMH was the first hospital Dix announced for redevelopment following the last election, and they hope will be the first to receive final approval.

“This is big news for Williams Lake.”

When making the initial announcement in February, 2018, Dix said he hoped that if the business plan was completed at the end of 2018, the project could go to tender by 2019.

