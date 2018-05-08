A&W will only be able to keep its drive-thru open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. following a city council decision. Photo: Tyler Harper

City council restricts drive-thru hours

A&W won't be able to operate 24-7

Anyone craving onion rings at midnight will have to wait until sunrise to get their fast food fix.

City council passed a bylaw amendment Tuesday that restricts restaurants from operating drive-thru services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Instead, drive-thrus will only be allowed to remain open between 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The bylaw essentially only affects one business. The A&W restaurant in Railtown, which has the only drive-thru in the city, was grandfathered in after a 2013 council decision to keep more drive-thrus from operating in Nelson.

Councillor Valerie Warmington, who was not on council five years ago, said the reasons for the restriction then are the same as now.

“The rational that I’ve read was that they wanted people to get out of their cars and use the downtown,” she said. “That we didn’t want to be one of those cities where everyone just drives in, drives through and drives out. That we really wanted people to come into town, get out of their cars, walk around, and see things and enjoy the businesses that are here.”

Warmington said another factor in the decision was the city’s plan for Railtown, which includes the addition of approximately 140 residential units over the next decade.

A&W’s drive-thru hours are currently 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The restaurant had previously asked council to consider 24-7 service that would have begun this month.

tyler.harper@nelsonstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kelowna dancer lands spot at Irish festival
Next story
Cannabis co-op offers to buy Georama Growers site

Just Posted

CVRD needs to revise policy

  • 5 hours ago

 

The amalgamation debate need to discuss real issues, not the made up ones: former councillor

  • 5 hours ago

 

Kudos to the staff at Cowichan District hospital

  • 5 hours ago

 

Barriere and Clearwater walk together in raising over $11,470 for Alzheimer’s research

  • 5 hours ago

 

Most Read