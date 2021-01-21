City council pre-approves 2021 Capital Works Program

City council has given budget pre-approval for the 2021 Capital Works Program, which will start the tender process for just over $5 million in spending on infrastructure projects.

City council has given budget pre-approval for the 2021 Capital Works Program, which will start the tender process for just over $5 million in spending on infrastructure projects.

Pre-approval of the projects will allow staff to pursue tenders and earlier starting timelines and completion, according to a staff report.

Funding, which has been identified in the city’s five-year financial plan, will come from a few different sources, including the city’s dedicated road tax, utility fees, federal gas tax and reserves.

Projects set to get underway this construction season include:

• 2A Avenue –12th Street South and 14th Street South – Road and Watermain Reconstruction & Street Light upgrades

• Innes Avenue – 8th Street South to 11th Street South – Road, Sidewalk and Drainage Improvements

• Alley East of 16th Ave – 2nd Street South to 4th Street South – Watermain Reconstruction

• 1A Street Creek Rehabilitation – 15Avenue and 1A Street South – Creek Channel Upgrades

• Sewer CIPP Relining – Various Locations

• Paving Program – Various Locations

Cranbrook Townsman