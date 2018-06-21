City contractors demolish Memorial Park washrooms

City of White Rock contractors began demolishing the aging waterfront washrooms today, as part of the city’s $4.5-million Memorial Park upgrade project.

Coun. Lynne Sinclair took a photo of the structure coming down Thursday afternoon, and told Peace Arch News she expects the new washrooms to be built by January.

“That’s what I understood in terms of the washrooms, and the piece of public art and plaza, which we’re treating separately than the park and the stairs. The main push right now is to get the park and stairs done. Then they will work from the other side then on to the washroom,” she said.

Sinclair said the city has one more archaeological impact assessment to complete once the washrooms are removed.

“There’s going to be some utilities that go down that way and they go deeper. They want to make sure they do a proper impact assessment. It takes a while to set that up, too,” she said.

“We will make sure the First Nations are able to be there.”

For the past week, contractors have been working to build the promenade walking path, which is expected to be complete by Canada Day.

“It looks really good. I like the wave going through it.”

Sinclair said she’s looking forward to the end result.

“I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be fantastic, I really do. It’s going to be a venue for people to just sit and have their lunch. Or sit and enjoy concerts or just hang out for the day with their kids. The washrooms and outdoor showers are going to be wonderful.”